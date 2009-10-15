Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

A blue harvest moon will rise, allowing the fairies to use a precious moonstone to restore the Pixie Dust Tree, the source of all their magic. But when Tinker Bell accidentally puts all of Pixie Hollow in jeopardy, she must venture out across the sea on a secret quest to set things right.
|Mae Whitman
|Tinker Bell (voice)
|Jesse McCartney
|Terence (voice)
|Jane Horrocks
|Fairy Mary (voice)
|Lucy Liu
|Silvermist (voice)
|Raven-Symoné
|Iridessa (voice)
|Kristin Chenoweth
|Rosetta (voice)
