2009

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 15th, 2009

Studio

DisneyToon Studios

A blue harvest moon will rise, allowing the fairies to use a precious moonstone to restore the Pixie Dust Tree, the source of all their magic. But when Tinker Bell accidentally puts all of Pixie Hollow in jeopardy, she must venture out across the sea on a secret quest to set things right.

Cast

Mae WhitmanTinker Bell (voice)
Jesse McCartneyTerence (voice)
Jane HorrocksFairy Mary (voice)
Lucy LiuSilvermist (voice)
Raven-SymonéIridessa (voice)
Kristin ChenowethRosetta (voice)

