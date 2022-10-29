Tis Pity She's a Whore

Annabella (Charlotte Rampling) marries Soranzo (Fabio Testi). She happens to also be pregnant by Giovanni (Oliver Tobias) - who also happens to be her brother. Destiny, and jealousies threaten to expose her past, and Soranzo plots revenge. Based on John Ford's play, "Pity she's a whore", respecting its poetic text, and careful Italian Renaissance settings.
