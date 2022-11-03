Not Available

Titanic: The Legend Goes On

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Titanic Cartoons

An animated retelling of the worst passenger ship disaster in history. In this version, love blossoms between the upper-class Sir William and the blue-collar Angelica, who is hoping to find romance in America. At the same time, there are also a number of animal passengers, including talking dogs, cats and mice, who are also looking forward to arriving in the New World.

Cast

Mark Thompson-AshworthWilliam (voice)
Gisella MathewsGertrude (voice)
Silva BeltonBernice (voice)
Bianca Alessandra AraHortense (voice)
Veronica WellsCorynthia (voice)
Jacques StanyGaston (voice)

