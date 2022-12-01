[title of show]

Not Available

Jeff (Marc Elliot – Eastenders) and Hunter (Tyrone Huntley – Jesus Christ Superstar), two self-confessed nobodies in New York, make a pact: they will write an original musical and submit it to the New York Musical Theatre Festival. The only catch? The deadline is in three weeks! They’re joined by their two actress friends, Susan (Jenna Russell – Sunday In The Park With George) and Heidi (Lucie Jones – Waitress), and their music director, Larry (Ben Ferguson) but they hit another roadblock… What should they write about? They decide it’s best to “write what you know,” and set off on a unique musical adventure: writing a musical about writing a musical. As the deadline looms, insecurities creep in and jealousies flare. Will the team succeed with their musical? Could it even win a Tony?! Frequently hilarious, occasionally heartbreaking, and thoroughly inspiring, Josh Seymour directs this uplifting show celebrating individuality and creativity.