TNA Lockdown 2006

Lockdown (2006) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), which took place on April 23, 2006 from the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the second annual event under the Lockdown chronology. Eight matches were featured on the event's card. In the tradition of Lockdown events, every match took place inside a steel structure with six sides, known as Six Sides of Steel. This event also marked the TNA debut of Christy Hemme. The event was featured in an episode of House.