TNA Sacrifice 2014

Sacrifice was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). It took place on April 27, 2014 at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the ninth event under the Sacrifice chronology and the second event in the TNA 2014 pay-per-view schedule. The theme of the PPV was that most of the matches contested under hardcore or special rules. Eight matches were featured on the card were There was three main events: Eric Young defeating Magnus to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, Gunner defeating James Storm in "I Quit" match and Bobby Roode defeating Bully Ray in a Tables match.