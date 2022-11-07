To Axing Coffin

Not Available

Taoist spiritual leader Jang-jung doubts fidelity of his wife Geun-hwa and comes back home from a mountain. However, nothing happened to her. As Jang-jung dies suddenly, Geun-hwa falls into deep sorrow. Cho-u who is a student of Jang-jung appears to condole her. Geun-hwa and Jang-jung become lovers and at the moment when they make love, Cho-u falls down and becomes ill. Geun-hwa hears that he needs a brain for cure. So she opens up Jang-jung's coffin. To her surprise, Jang-jung wakes up and Geun-hwa dies of shock. Jang-jung regrets his doubt toward his wife.