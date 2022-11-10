To Catch a Thief

A delightful Hitchcock film about an ex-burglar who must catch a thief who’s been copying this style before he gets accused of the wrong crimes. His time is running out as the police are close behind him yet he finds time for a little romance of course. A classic masterpiece starring Grace Kelly and Cary Grant.
|Grace Kelly
|Frances Stevens
|Jessie Royce Landis
|Jessie Stevens
|John Williams
|H. H. Hughson
|Charles Vanel
|Bertani
|Brigitte Auber
|Danielle Foussard
|Jean Martinelli
|Foussard
