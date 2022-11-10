1955

To Catch a Thief

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

August 2nd, 1955

Studio

Paramount

A delightful Hitchcock film about an ex-burglar who must catch a thief who’s been copying this style before he gets accused of the wrong crimes. His time is running out as the police are close behind him yet he finds time for a little romance of course. A classic masterpiece starring Grace Kelly and Cary Grant.

Cast

Grace KellyFrances Stevens
Jessie Royce LandisJessie Stevens
John WilliamsH. H. Hughson
Charles VanelBertani
Brigitte AuberDanielle Foussard
Jean MartinelliFoussard

