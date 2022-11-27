To Dream of Falling Upwards

Not Available

The elder Magus of the Thelemic Temple of Horus is on his deathbed when his biological son fraudulently inherits The Temple. Jack Mason - a promising young sex magickian and rightful heir to the Temple - plots revenge and falls into a delirious maze of underworld encounters with professional psychopaths, desert brujas, and a twist of fate he never saw coming. Or did he? Meanwhile, Jack assigns his two hot-headed apprentices the ego-corrosive ritual of going into business as clowns in this harrowing, hilarious collision between the contrary occult worlds of urban and rural sorcery.