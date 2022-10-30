Not Available

To Jennifer

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Psykik Junky Pictures

Joey suspects his girlfriend of two years, Jennifer, is cheating on him. He is so convinced that he enlists the help of his cousin Steven to create a Video Diary of his attempt to catch her in the act as well as to document the heartbreak she is putting him through. In an attempt to make her feel guilty, he intends to give this tape to her after catching her in the act.

Cast

Jessica CameronJennifer
Jody BartonMartin
James Cullen BressackSteven
Maria OlsenGrace
Marcus BradfordTaft
Rebecca AbrahamAlex

