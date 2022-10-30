To Jennifer

Joey suspects his girlfriend of two years, Jennifer, is cheating on him. He is so convinced that he enlists the help of his cousin Steven to create a Video Diary of his attempt to catch her in the act as well as to document the heartbreak she is putting him through. In an attempt to make her feel guilty, he intends to give this tape to her after catching her in the act.
|Jessica Cameron
|Jennifer
|Jody Barton
|Martin
|James Cullen Bressack
|Steven
|Maria Olsen
|Grace
|Marcus Bradford
|Taft
|Rebecca Abraham
|Alex
View Full Cast >