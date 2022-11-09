1962

To Kill a Mockingbird

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 24th, 1962

Studio

Universal International Pictures

To Kill A Mockingbird is the film adaptation of the classic book by Harper Lee. The film tells the story of a child in a small American town in the 1930’s where color prejudice, racial hatred, and taking the law into your own hands were everyday events. Gregory Peck would receive an Oscar for his excellent portrayal of a single father named Atticus Finch.

Cast

Gregory PeckAtticus Finch
Mary BadhamJean Louise 'Scout' Finch
Phillip AlfordJeremy 'Jem' Finch
Robert DuvallArthur 'Boo' Radley
John MegnaCharles Baker 'Dill' Harris
Frank OvertonSheriff Heck Tate

