To Kill A Mockingbird is the film adaptation of the classic book by Harper Lee. The film tells the story of a child in a small American town in the 1930’s where color prejudice, racial hatred, and taking the law into your own hands were everyday events. Gregory Peck would receive an Oscar for his excellent portrayal of a single father named Atticus Finch.
|Gregory Peck
|Atticus Finch
|Mary Badham
|Jean Louise 'Scout' Finch
|Phillip Alford
|Jeremy 'Jem' Finch
|Robert Duvall
|Arthur 'Boo' Radley
|John Megna
|Charles Baker 'Dill' Harris
|Frank Overton
|Sheriff Heck Tate
