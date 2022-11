Not Available

To Market to Market to Buy a Fat Pig is a celebration of market houses, market places and farmers' markets across the United States. Rick Sebak checks out crab cakes in Baltimore's Lexington Market, shops with a chef in Pittsburgh's East Liberty Farmers' Market and attends a tomato tasting in Asheville, North Carolina. This program looks at the joys of talking to people who grow our food and the fresh opportunities that are found in markets.