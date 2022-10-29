Not Available

To My Great Chagrin

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The story of eccentric, avant-garde New York comic, Theodore Gottlieb. Known as Brother Theodore, this brilliant (some would say insane) comic made numerous films, several records, and multiple appearances on variety programs, such as Late Night with David Letterman. Though he never achieved commercial success, Brother Theodore influenced an entire generation of New York-based comics, many of whom pay homage to him in this fascinating documentary. J.R. Kinnard

Cast

Brother Theodore
Woody Allen
Eric Bogosian
Harlan Ellison
Dick Cavett
Henry Gibson

