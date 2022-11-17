Not Available

To Survive

  • Action

Cinevest Entertainment Group

Emissary of the former "party mafia", nicknamed "Jafar" prepares and implements a series of provocations and terrorist acts on the outskirts of the country to create the preconditions for a coup. During a attack on one of the army armories wounded his conductor. Bandits urgently need to smuggle across the Afghan border caravan with drugs. As a conductor Jafar tries to use the former army officer - Oleg, wherefore bandits taking hostage his son. Oleg and his army friend, Nikolai, using all his experience of the war in the mountains, enters into an unequal deadly struggle against a gangs...

Cast

