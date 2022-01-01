1993

To the Death

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 11th, 1993

Studio

Cannon Group

Kickboxing champ Rick Quinn decides to retire from the ring, but his main adversary, Denard, wants him to fight again and murders Quinn's wife. Quinn suspects Denard, but can't do anything. Three month later, Quinn is jailed after a drunken bar brawl; a rich man named Le Braque bails him out and asks him to fight for him.

Cast

Michel QissiDenard
Robert WhiteheadDominique Le Braque
Michelle BestbierAngelica Le Braque
Greg LatterRoger
Ted Le PlatWillard
Claudia UdyCarol Quinn (as Claudia Udy-Harris)

