To the Death

Kickboxing champ Rick Quinn decides to retire from the ring, but his main adversary, Denard, wants him to fight again and murders Quinn's wife. Quinn suspects Denard, but can't do anything. Three month later, Quinn is jailed after a drunken bar brawl; a rich man named Le Braque bails him out and asks him to fight for him.
|Michel Qissi
|Denard
|Robert Whitehead
|Dominique Le Braque
|Michelle Bestbier
|Angelica Le Braque
|Greg Latter
|Roger
|Ted Le Plat
|Willard
|Claudia Udy
|Carol Quinn (as Claudia Udy-Harris)
