1933

To the Last Man

  • Romance
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 14th, 1933

Studio

Paramount

In Kentucky just after the Civil War, the Hayden-Colby feud leads to Jed Colby being sent to prison for 15 years for murder. The Haydens head for Nevada and when Colby gets out of prison he heads there also seeking revenge. The head of the Hayden family tries to avoid more killing but the inevitable showdown has to occur, complicated by Lynn Hayden and Ellen Colby's plans to marry.

Cast

Esther RalstonEllen Colby
Jack La RueJim Daggs
Buster CrabbeBill Hayden
Barton MacLaneNeil Stanley
Noah BeeryJed Colby
Gail PatrickAnn Hayden Stanley

View Full Cast >

Images