To the Last Man

In Kentucky just after the Civil War, the Hayden-Colby feud leads to Jed Colby being sent to prison for 15 years for murder. The Haydens head for Nevada and when Colby gets out of prison he heads there also seeking revenge. The head of the Hayden family tries to avoid more killing but the inevitable showdown has to occur, complicated by Lynn Hayden and Ellen Colby's plans to marry.
|Esther Ralston
|Ellen Colby
|Jack La Rue
|Jim Daggs
|Buster Crabbe
|Bill Hayden
|Barton MacLane
|Neil Stanley
|Noah Beery
|Jed Colby
|Gail Patrick
|Ann Hayden Stanley
