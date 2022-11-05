To the Starry Island

Moon Chae-Ku and his friend Kim Chul try to bring the body of Moon's father back to his native Kwisong Island for burial. Their ferry is intercepted by resentful islanders who will not let the boat dock, because of the father's political activities in the 1950's, informing on Communist sympathizers. Kim Chul, through flashbacks, recalls people and events from his island childhood.
|Moon Sung-keun
|Moon Dok-bae / Moon Chae-ku
|Heo Jun-Ho
|Soondol
|Shim Hye-Jin
|Oknim
|Min Kyung-jin
|Tinker
|Lee Yong-yi
|Opsunne
|Kim Yong-man
|Hwang Sul-bong / Hwang Dong-pal
