To the Starry Island

  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Park Kwang-su Film

Moon Chae-Ku and his friend Kim Chul try to bring the body of Moon's father back to his native Kwisong Island for burial. Their ferry is intercepted by resentful islanders who will not let the boat dock, because of the father's political activities in the 1950's, informing on Communist sympathizers. Kim Chul, through flashbacks, recalls people and events from his island childhood.

Cast

Moon Sung-keunMoon Dok-bae / Moon Chae-ku
Heo Jun-HoSoondol
Shim Hye-JinOknim
Min Kyung-jinTinker
Lee Yong-yiOpsunne
Kim Yong-manHwang Sul-bong / Hwang Dong-pal

Images