To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Three New York drag queens on their way to Hollywood for a beauty pageant get stranded in a small Midwestern town for the entire weekend when their car breaks down. While waiting for parts for their Cadillac convertible, the flamboyant trio shows the local homophobic rednecks that appearing different doesn't mean they don't have humanity in common.
|Wesley Snipes
|Noxeema Jackson
|John Leguizamo
|Chi-Chi Rodriguez
|Stockard Channing
|Carol Ann
|Jason London
|Bobby Ray
|RuPaul
|Rachel Tensions
|Clinton Leupp
|Miss Coco Peru
View Full Cast >