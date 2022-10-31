Not Available

Toad's Oil

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Yazawa family consists of the father Takuro (Koji Yakusho) - who is always busy day trading, charming wife Erumi (Satomi Kobayashi), and teenage son Tetsuya (Eita) - who dreams of becoming an astronaut. The family is also joined by Saburo Akiba (Junichi Sawayashiki), a good-natured teen recently released from a juvenile corrections facility. Then one day Tetsuya falls into a coma from a car accident. A chain of events is set to occur set-off by the father taking a phone call from an unsuspecting girl named Hikari. The father pretends to be his son Tokuya...

Cast

Kōji YakushoTakuro Yazawa
EitaTetsuya Yazawa
Satomi KobayashiTerumi Yazawa
Fumi NikaidoHikari
Kaoru YachigusaHikari's grandmother

