Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters vs. Beet Buster vs. J

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Company

Beet J Stag goes berserk after drinking a Vaglass produced Enetron can. No one could stop J, who thinks of himself as a king. What's worse, Enter manages to transform into Beet Buster! What will Masato and the Go-Busters do to stop them? Furthermore, Space Sheriff Gavan made his short appearance.

Cast

Katsuhiro SuzukiHiromu Sakurada / Red Buster
Hiroya MatsumotoMasato Jin / Beet Buster
Yuichi NakamuraBeet J. Stag (voice)
Syo JinnaiEnter
Ryoma BabaRyuji Iwasaki/Blue Buster
Arisa KomiyaYoko Usami/Yellow Buster

