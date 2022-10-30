Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters vs. Beet Buster vs. J

Beet J Stag goes berserk after drinking a Vaglass produced Enetron can. No one could stop J, who thinks of himself as a king. What's worse, Enter manages to transform into Beet Buster! What will Masato and the Go-Busters do to stop them? Furthermore, Space Sheriff Gavan made his short appearance.
|Katsuhiro Suzuki
|Hiromu Sakurada / Red Buster
|Hiroya Matsumoto
|Masato Jin / Beet Buster
|Yuichi Nakamura
|Beet J. Stag (voice)
|Syo Jinnai
|Enter
|Ryoma Baba
|Ryuji Iwasaki/Blue Buster
|Arisa Komiya
|Yoko Usami/Yellow Buster
