Tokyo Mater

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pixar

A routine tow lands Mater in Tokyo, where he is challenged to a drift-style race against a nefarious gang leader and his posse of ninjas. With the help of his friend, 'Dragon' Lightning McQueen, and some special modifications, Mater attempts to drift to victory and become Tow-ke-O Mater, King of all Drifters.

Cast

Larry the Cable GuyMater
Keith FergusonLightning McQueen
Michael WallisSheriff (voice)
Mach Tony KobayashiKabuto (voice)
Robert ItoIto-San (voice)
Lindsey CollinsMia (voice)

