Tokyo Mater

A routine tow lands Mater in Tokyo, where he is challenged to a drift-style race against a nefarious gang leader and his posse of ninjas. With the help of his friend, 'Dragon' Lightning McQueen, and some special modifications, Mater attempts to drift to victory and become Tow-ke-O Mater, King of all Drifters.
|Larry the Cable Guy
|Mater
|Keith Ferguson
|Lightning McQueen
|Michael Wallis
|Sheriff (voice)
|Mach Tony Kobayashi
|Kabuto (voice)
|Robert Ito
|Ito-San (voice)
|Lindsey Collins
|Mia (voice)
