Not Available

Tokyo Sonata

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

This Cannes festival winner chronicles the implosion of an ordinary Japanese family in contemporary Tokyo. The father Ryuhei Sasaki is devoted to his work. His wife, Megumi, left on her own to manage the house, struggles to retain a bond with her son Takashi in college, and the younger Kenji, a sensitive boy in elementary school. Though seemingly normal, the schisms begin to tear the family apart.

Cast

Kyoko KoizumiMegumi Sasaki
Yu KoyanagiTakashi Sasaki
Kai InowakiKenji Sasaki
Kōji Yakusho
Haruka Igawa
Kanji Tsuda

View Full Cast >

Images