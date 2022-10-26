Tokyo Sonata

This Cannes festival winner chronicles the implosion of an ordinary Japanese family in contemporary Tokyo. The father Ryuhei Sasaki is devoted to his work. His wife, Megumi, left on her own to manage the house, struggles to retain a bond with her son Takashi in college, and the younger Kenji, a sensitive boy in elementary school. Though seemingly normal, the schisms begin to tear the family apart.
|Kyoko Koizumi
|Megumi Sasaki
|Yu Koyanagi
|Takashi Sasaki
|Kai Inowaki
|Kenji Sasaki
|Kōji Yakusho
|Haruka Igawa
|Kanji Tsuda
View Full Cast >