1995

Tom and Huck

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 21st, 1995

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

A mischievous young boy, Tom Sawyer, witnesses a murder by the deadly Injun Joe. Tom becomes friends with Huckleberry Finn, a boy with no future and no family. Tom has to choose between honoring a friendship or honoring an oath because the town alcoholic is accused of the murder. Tom and Huck go through several adventures trying to retrieve evidence.

Cast

Brad RenfroHuck Finn
Rachael Leigh CookBecky Thatcher
Michael McShaneMuff Potter
Amy WrightAunt Polly
Eric SchweigInjun Joe
Tamara MelloTownsperson

View Full Cast >

Images