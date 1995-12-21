A mischievous young boy, Tom Sawyer, witnesses a murder by the deadly Injun Joe. Tom becomes friends with Huckleberry Finn, a boy with no future and no family. Tom has to choose between honoring a friendship or honoring an oath because the town alcoholic is accused of the murder. Tom and Huck go through several adventures trying to retrieve evidence.
|Brad Renfro
|Huck Finn
|Rachael Leigh Cook
|Becky Thatcher
|Michael McShane
|Muff Potter
|Amy Wright
|Aunt Polly
|Eric Schweig
|Injun Joe
|Tamara Mello
|Townsperson
