Tom Aspaul - Black Country Disco Live

Tom Aspaul is a singer, songwriter and producer from Wolverhampton. His debut album ‘Black Country Disco’ was released in September 2020 to critical acclaim. Described by GQ as ‘utterly luscious’ and named by Gay Times as ‘queer disco album of the year’, ‘Black Country Disco’ charts Tom’s move from London back to the West Midlands and is, in his own words; ‘a love letter to the Black Country’. The music charity responsible for Town Hall and Symphony Hall are delighted to join SHOUT Festival of Queer Art & Culture in broadcasting this exclusive never-before-seen performance by Tom Aspaul.