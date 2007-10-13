2007

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Runnin' Down a Dream

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 13th, 2007

Studio

Warner Bros.

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich and packed with rare concert footage and home movies, this documentary explores the history of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, including Petty's famous collaborations and notorious clashes with the record industry. Interviews with musical luminaries including Jackson Browne, George Harrison, Eddie Vedder, Roger McGuinn, Jeff Lynne, Dave Stewart and Petty himself shed

Cast

Ron BlairHimself
Mike CampbellHimself
George DrakouliasHimself
Johnny CashHimself (archive footage)
Bob DylanHimself
George HarrisonHimself (archive footage)

View Full Cast >

Images