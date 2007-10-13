Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Runnin' Down a Dream

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich and packed with rare concert footage and home movies, this documentary explores the history of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, including Petty's famous collaborations and notorious clashes with the record industry. Interviews with musical luminaries including Jackson Browne, George Harrison, Eddie Vedder, Roger McGuinn, Jeff Lynne, Dave Stewart and Petty himself shed
|Ron Blair
|Himself
|Mike Campbell
|Himself
|George Drakoulias
|Himself
|Johnny Cash
|Himself (archive footage)
|Bob Dylan
|Himself
|George Harrison
|Himself (archive footage)
