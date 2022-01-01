Legendary marshal Wyatt Earp, now a weary gunfighter, joins his brothers Morgan and Virgil to pursue their collective fortune in the thriving mining town of Tombstone. But Earp is forced to don a badge again and get help from his notorious pal Doc Holliday when a gang of renegade brigands and rustlers begins terrorizing the town.
|Val Kilmer
|Doc Holliday
|Sam Elliott
|Virgil Earp
|Bill Paxton
|Morgan Earp
|Powers Boothe
|Curly Bill Brocius
|Michael Biehn
|Johnny Ringo
|Charlton Heston
|Henry Hooker
