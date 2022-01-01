1993

Tombstone

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 24th, 1993

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

Legendary marshal Wyatt Earp, now a weary gunfighter, joins his brothers Morgan and Virgil to pursue their collective fortune in the thriving mining town of Tombstone. But Earp is forced to don a badge again and get help from his notorious pal Doc Holliday when a gang of renegade brigands and rustlers begins terrorizing the town.

Cast

Val KilmerDoc Holliday
Sam ElliottVirgil Earp
Bill PaxtonMorgan Earp
Powers BootheCurly Bill Brocius
Michael BiehnJohnny Ringo
Charlton HestonHenry Hooker

Images

