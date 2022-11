Not Available

When the Nazis occupy an Albanian village after the withdrawal of the Italian army from WW2, Tomka and his gang are furious – because the Germans set up camp on their football pitch. The local partisans recruit the boys to spy on the invaders, and help to set an ambush. Who knew war could be this much fun? Albania’s greatest female director Xhanfise Keko spins a classic boys’ own adventure yarn, but in a style as raw and authentic as anything from the Italian neo-realists.