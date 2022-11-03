1951

Tomorrow Is Another Day

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 21st, 1951

Studio

Not Available

A man who spent his formative years in prison for murder is released, and struggles to adjust to the outside world and escape his lurid past. He gets involved with a cheap dancehall girl, and when her protector is accidentally killed, they go on the lam together, getting jobs as farm labourers. But some fellow workers get wise to them.

Cast

Steve CochranBill Clark / Mike Lewis
Lurene TuttleMrs. Dawson
Ray TealMr. Dawson
Morris AnkrumHugh Wagner
John KelloggDan Monroe
Lee PatrickJanet Higgins

