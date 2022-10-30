Tomoyasu Hotei - Guitar X Symphony

Not Available

Tomoyasu Hotei (Hotei Tomoyasu?, born on February 1, 1962 in Takasaki, Gunma, Japan) is a Japanese musician, guitarist, composer, singer-songwriter, producer. With a career spanning more than 30 years, Hotei has sold millions of albums and has collaborated with acclaimed artists around the world. 1. Time Has Come 2. Battle Without Honor Or Humanity 3. Mission: Impossible Theme 4. STRANGERS 6 Theme 5. Guitar Concerto 6. A Day In Autumn 7. Reflections 8. Intermission 9. Bad Feeling 10. Astronauts 11. Sphinx 12. Starman 13. Nobody Is Perfect 14. Cloudy Heart 15. Inochi Wa Moyashitsukusu Tame No Mono 16. Lonely Wild 17. Run Baby Run 18. Legend Of Future 19. C`mon Eeverybody 20. Dreamin' 21. Velvet Kiss 22. My Way