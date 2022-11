Not Available

Tone & Shred is the first collaboration between Jillian Michaels and Tone It Up exclusively for FitFusion. in Tone & Shred: HIIT and Core, this 25-minute workout combines techniques from the most popular and powerful fitness modalities - HIIT, Yoga, Pilates, dynamic resistance training and more to ensure incredible variety, maximum results and a sweat session you'll like showing up for!