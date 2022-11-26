Tonkatsu DJ Age-Taro

Not Available

Agetaro Katsumata’s (Takumi Kitamura) family runs a tonkatsu (pork cutlet) restaurant in Shibuya, Tokyo. Agetaro Katsumata will inherit the restaurant one day and he currently performs menial jobs at the restaurant, like chopping up the cabbage and delivering food orders. He isn't happy with his work. One day, Agetaro Katsumata delivers tonkatsu to the staff at a nightclub. There, he becomes fascinated with DJing. He sees a lot of similarity between tonkatsu and DJing. Agetaro Katsumata makes the decision to become Tonkatsu DJ.