Not Available

19-time Grammy Award-winner Tony Bennett's 90th birthday is celebrated by a host of celebrities in this two-hour music special held at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, with musical performances by Bennett, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Elton John, Diana Krall, k.d. lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Rufus Wainwright and Stevie Wonder.