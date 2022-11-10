Not Available

Too Beautiful for You

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ciné Valse

A car dealer, well-to-do and with a beautiful wife, finds himself attracted to his rather plain new temporary secretary. Despite her own commitments she feels the same and the two soon embark on an affair. Though it would seem it has happened before his wife finds this particular entanglement of her husband's very difficult to accept.

Cast

Josiane BalaskoColette Chevassu
Carole BouquetFlorence Barthélémy
Roland BlancheMarcello
François CluzetPascal Chevassu
Didier Bénureau
Myriam Boyer

