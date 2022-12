Not Available

A Texas girl vacations in Barbados and meets the love of her life, Barbadian local Seth Bovell. An economic crisis hits the island, and the two are unable to find new jobs. Falling behind in rent and unable to pay bills, the frustrated Millenials decide to take matters into their own hands and become a pair of twisted Robin Hood-vigilantes, scamming criminals for their own personal gain. Will they get away with their schemes?