Too Many Crooks

Accident-prone Fingers runs a pretty unsuccessful gang. They try and rob wealthy but tricky Billy Gordon - who distrusts banks and fears the Inland Revenue - but he sees Fingers and the boys off. So they decide to kidnap his daughter, only to end up with his wife Lucy. Gordon makes out he couldn't be more pleased, spuring Lucy to take charge of the hopeless bunch of villains.
|George Cole
|Fingers
|Bernard Bresslaw
|Snowdrop
|Sid James
|Sid
|John Le Mesurier
|Magistrate
|Terry Scott
|Fire Policeman James Smith
|Brenda De Banzie
|Lucy Gordon
