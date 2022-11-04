Not Available

Too Many Crooks

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Accident-prone Fingers runs a pretty unsuccessful gang. They try and rob wealthy but tricky Billy Gordon - who distrusts banks and fears the Inland Revenue - but he sees Fingers and the boys off. So they decide to kidnap his daughter, only to end up with his wife Lucy. Gordon makes out he couldn't be more pleased, spuring Lucy to take charge of the hopeless bunch of villains.

Cast

George ColeFingers
Bernard BresslawSnowdrop
Sid JamesSid
John Le MesurierMagistrate
Terry ScottFire Policeman James Smith
Brenda De BanzieLucy Gordon

