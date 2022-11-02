1953

Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom

November 9th, 1953

Walt Disney Productions

In this short subject (which mostly represents a departure from Disney's traditional approach to animation), a stuffy owl teacher lectures his feathered flock on the origins of Western musical instruments. Starting with cavepeople, whose crude implements could only "toot, whistle, plunk and boom," the owl explains how these beginnings led to the development of the four basic types of Western musical instruments: brass, woodwinds, strings, and percussion.

Thurl RavenscroftThe Mellomen
Bill ThompsonProfessor Owl / Bertie Birdbrain

