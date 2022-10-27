Top Cat has arrived to charm his way into your hearts! Ever wonder how this scheming feline got his start? Well Top Cat Begins reveals the origins of everything you know and love about this classic comedy hero. What follows is an adventure so crazy that it has to be seen to be believed! Announced sequel of animated film "Top Cat".
|Jason Harris
|Top Cat / Choo Choo / Brain (voice)
|David Hoffman
|Granny Dibble / Counter Person / Statue (voice)
|Darin De Paul
|Mr. Big (voice)
|David Boat
|Chief Thumbton (voice)
