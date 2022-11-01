Top Gear: Uncovered

Not Available

Being a Top Gear presenter is often described as being the best job in the world, especially if you work in a factory gutting chickens, (which I used to do). So in this DVD, featuring stunts and tomfoolery never seen on TV, I show you how to master the dark art of being a Top Gear host, and how to make your own Top gear show. This DVD will change your life forever. Probably.With an exclusive look at the world of Top Gear Scientific Research, the Top Gear Diet, the Top Gear Presenter's Wardrobe and the Top Gear complaints procedure, this DVD is the ultimate insight into the Top Gear world.