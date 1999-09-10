Top of the Food Chain

An isolated Canadian town (populated by the weirdest group of people this side of Saturn) has seen its share of problems. First the nut factory closed, then the CATV antenna stopped broadcasting, and now something is gruesomely devouring the townsfolk! Can visiting atomic scientist (and expert on "cool fusion") Dr. Karel Lamonte solve the mystery before everyone disappears?
|Fiona Loewi
|Sandy Fawkes
|Tom Everett Scott
|Guy Fawkes
|Nigel Bennett
|Michel O'Shea
|Hardee T. Lineham
|Officer Gayle
|James Allodi
|Deputy Dana
|Bernard Behrens
|Mayor Claire
