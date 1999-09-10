1999

Top of the Food Chain

  • Horror
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 10th, 1999

Studio

Space: The Imagination Station

An isolated Canadian town (populated by the weirdest group of people this side of Saturn) has seen its share of problems. First the nut factory closed, then the CATV antenna stopped broadcasting, and now something is gruesomely devouring the townsfolk! Can visiting atomic scientist (and expert on "cool fusion") Dr. Karel Lamonte solve the mystery before everyone disappears?

Cast

Fiona LoewiSandy Fawkes
Tom Everett ScottGuy Fawkes
Nigel BennettMichel O'Shea
Hardee T. LinehamOfficer Gayle
James AllodiDeputy Dana
Bernard BehrensMayor Claire

View Full Cast >

Images