2011

Tora Bora is a story of the journey of Abou Tareq and Om Tareq in their search for their youngest son Ahmed, who after being brainwashed by extremists, decides to leave Kuwait to join the the terrorist forces in Afghanistan. The elderly couple are not prepared for the suffering and darkness they encounter on their journey through the war-torn country. Their elder son, Tareq, with the aid of Pakistani intelligence, attempts to find his parents and his brainwashed brother. Tora Bora is a film about how the mistakes of one son can lead to hardships for an entire family in Arab/Muslim society.