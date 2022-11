Not Available

A family of wanderers adopts a girl who is left alone after getting lost. Meanwhile, his father adopts an orphan. Some time later, as an adult, the girl becomes the main attraction of the Luna Park where the wanderers work, and falls in love with the adopted son of the missing father. This arouses envy and spite from a barker from the Luna Park, secretly in love with the girl, who begins to spread slander on their behalf.