Its title riffing on that of Thom Andersen's Los Angeles Plays Itself. Researcher and filmmaker Alexandra Anderson presents her exploration of Toronto’s representation in film. Hollywood's neocolonial use of Toronto as a pseudonymous urban backdrop with the way Canadian filmmakers themselves have portrayed it over the years. Often slyly funny (the Incredible Hulk seems to hate Yonge Street as much as Goin' Down the Road's hosers were fascinated by it), and featuring trenchant ruminations from such commentators as Bruce McDonald, Piers Handling, Atom Egoyan, Patricia Rozema, and Geoff Pevere, Toronto Hides Itself is essential viewing for anyone interested in our city's cine-history.