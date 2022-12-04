Torpedo Explosion

Not Available

An explosive bit of early war film. These two exciting snippets were potentially part of a much larger action extravaganza. Originating from Alfred West's early blockbuster (two million people had seen it screened at Regent Street - by West's own count), they may have come from a series called 'Our Navy At War'. As the catalogue boasts, "It was shown... before an audience consisting of Naval officers and men from the various ships, who spoke in the highest praise of the truthfulness and realism of the various scenes." These excerpts are perhaps from the film described thus: "There is a terrific explosion. The battle rages in detail."