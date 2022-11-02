1926

Torrent

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 20th, 1926

Studio

Cosmopolitan Productions

A young girl and her father are kicked out of their house by a cruel noblewoman, and the girl's heart is broken when her sweetheart, the noblewoman's son, won't go to Paris with them. After becoming an opera star in Paris, the girl returns to her homeland and finds her romance with the nobleman rekindled

Cast

Greta GarboLeonora Mereno
Ricardo CortezDon Rafael Brull
Gertrude OlmsteadRemedios
Edward ConellyPedro Moreno
Lucien LittlefieldCupido
Martha MattoxDoña Bernarda Brull

