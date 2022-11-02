A young girl and her father are kicked out of their house by a cruel noblewoman, and the girl's heart is broken when her sweetheart, the noblewoman's son, won't go to Paris with them. After becoming an opera star in Paris, the girl returns to her homeland and finds her romance with the nobleman rekindled
|Greta Garbo
|Leonora Mereno
|Ricardo Cortez
|Don Rafael Brull
|Gertrude Olmstead
|Remedios
|Edward Conelly
|Pedro Moreno
|Lucien Littlefield
|Cupido
|Martha Mattox
|Doña Bernarda Brull
