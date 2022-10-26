Torrente 2: Mission in Marbella

For this second film in the cult comedy series Torrente takes our fat police officer from Madrid to Marbella in Spain to investigate a villain’s plot to destroy the city with a missile. This James Bond style slapstick comedy became the most successful box-office film in Spanish film history beating out only the first Torrente film.
|Santiago Segura
|José Luis Torrente
|Gabino Diego
|Cuco
|Tony Leblanc
|Mauricio Torrente
|José Luis Moreno
|Spinelli
|Inés Sastre
|Bella cantante
|Arturo Valls
|Fabiano
