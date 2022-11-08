Tortured Dust Part ll

Not Available

While ill and experiencing some difficulty in completing the editing of this film, Brakhage was reading the Marguerite Young novel, "Miss MacIntosh, My Darling." Coming upon the following passage in her book, he found renewed energy to continue and complete the work: "Why should she give birth, though she had worked in a pottery, to an urn, to a stone angel, to the face of a cracked sundial? Why should she be, she screamed, this common clay, this tortured dust?" From "Miss MacIntosh, My Darling" by Marguerite Young... to whom this film is gratefully dedicated.