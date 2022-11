Not Available

A stationary camera looks slightly uphill at a crowd of children and adults, most wearing a hat, a cap, or a ribbon, as they engage in tossing eggs or, for most of them, watching the fun. At least one child carries a wrapped gift. There are white and black children, and in the distance, two women seem to be the organizers. One enthusiastic young man, his back to us, catches and throws a few. He seems to be playing catch with one of the women at the top of the frame.