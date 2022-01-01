Toto In Concert 2004 Vina Del Mar Chile

Not Available

Live archive release from the AOR giants. This set was captured live at the Casino Ballroom in Vina del Mar, Chile on February 23, 2004. The band's line-up during this tour includes Bobby Kimball, Steve Lukather, Greg Phillinganes, Mike Porcaro and Simon Phillips...SETLIST - Medley: (Girl Goodbye/Goodbye Eleanore/Child’s anthem/ll’l Supply/The Love) Stop Loving You I'll Be Over You Africa Waiting For Your Love Medley: (Georgy Porgy /Lion/Hydra/English Eyes/Till The End) Rosanna Hold The Line Home Of The Brave