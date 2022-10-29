Not Available

Based on the British crime drama of the same name, 'Touching Evil' centres around David Creegan, a detective returning to work after surviving a near-fatal gunshot wound to the head. Creegan is a man on the edge with a flair for understanding the criminal mind but also has a tendency to bend the rules when it suits him. When he is assigned to the Organized and Serial Crime Unit of the FBI, he is partnered with no-nonsense Susan Branca, who is determined to do things by the book. Although the two clash on many occasions, they are determined to work together to bring down the psychopaths who torment the streets of their city. Written by Melissa J