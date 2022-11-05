Tough at the Top

Not Available

The rising tide of our civilisation has not yet flooded the last peaks of the Alps. The Hohe Tauern mountain range is a high Alpine wilderness harbouring natural treasures that many people hardly know about. Their intact habitats make them a Noah's ark of Alpine flora and fauna. At the same time, this is a world of mountains in the superlative, with the highest peaks in Austria, the biggest glacial surfaces in the eastern Alps and water falls that are among the highest in the world.